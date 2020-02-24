ProPetro audit finds material weaknesses but no restatements needed

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) says a board committee found multiple material weaknesses related to its financial reporting and disclosures, although it has not found any items that would require a restatement of previously disclosed financial reports.

Although the committee has wrapped up fact-finding associated with its audit, the company remains the subject of an SEC investigation, and an independent accounting firm continues to examine the board's findings and remediation plan.

ProPetro also releases preliminary Q4 results, estimating revenue of $431M-$437M, up slightly from $425.4M in the year-ago quarter