Activist investor builds stake in Olin, plans proxy contest

Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) confirms activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management plans to nominate four directors at the company's 2020 annual shareholders meeting.

Sachem Head said in an SEC filing that it nominated four directors, including founder and portfolio manager Scott Ferguson, and now owns 9.4% of the chemical products company.

Last year, Sachem Head nominated Ferguson and another director to Eagle Materials' board but withdrew the nomination in time for the annual meeting, citing progress made on items the hedge fund was seeking.