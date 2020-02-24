United Airlines pulls full-year guidance on coronavirus uncertainty

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it is withdrawing all FY 2020 guidance issued last month, citing "heightened uncertainty surrounding [the coronavirus] outbreak, its duration, its impact on overall demand for air travel and the possibility the outbreak spreads to other regions."

The move makes United the first U.S. airline to suspend 2020 guidance due to the outbreak.

But if the virus runs its course by mid-May and normal travel patterns on trans-Pacific routes resume gradually over five months, United says it would expect to achieve its previous 2020 earnings forecast of $11-$13/share.

For Q1, the company expects reduced revenue on trans-Pacific routes to be partially offset by the decline in fuel prices and other cost savings.

United is the most at risk among U.S. carriers for lower passenger traffic from the coronavirus due to its greater international exposure, CFRA analyst Colin Scarola says, noting ~40% of United's revenues are generated on international flights, vs. less than 30% for Delta (NYSE:DAL) and American (NASDAQ:AAL) and just 3% for Southwest (NYSE:LUV).