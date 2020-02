At least a few are buying today's big dip in the markets. Early on Tuesday evening, S&P 500 and DJIA futures are up 0.8% , and Nasdaq 100 futures by 1.15% .

Gold is giving back some of its big gains, down 1.5% to $1,651 per ounce. Bonds are also softening, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield up four basis points to 1.415%.

In coronavirus news, the U.S. CDC confirms 53 infections, with 14 of those not among those who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess or China's Wuhan.