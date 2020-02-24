Black Stone misses Q4 on top and bottom lines; to cut distribution

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) -6.7% after-hours after missing estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, and lowering its planned distribution for 2020.

The company says it will recommend a distribution of ~$1.00/unit for the full year, depending on actual commodity prices and producer activity on its acreage during the year, in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.

Black Stone says Q4 production fell 7% Y/Y to 46.2K boe/day (76% mineral and royalty, 73% natural gas), while mineral and royalty volume slipped 2% to 35.1K boe/day (67% natural gas).

Q4 oil and gas revenue tumbled 31% Y/Y to $106.3M (60% oil and condensate), as the company's average realized price excluding derivative settlements fell 26% to $25.02/boe from $33.97/boe in the year-ago quarter.

Black Stone expects FY 2020 royalty production to decline to 32K-34K boe/day from 36.4K in 2019, due to lower levels of drilling activity in major areas outside the Midland and Delaware basins, particularly at its dry-gas weighted Haynesville acreage.