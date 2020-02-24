Exxon looks to restart Baton Rouge refinery CDU this week - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) plans to restart the large crude distillation unit and a coker as early as the middle of this week at its 502.5K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La., refinery this week, Reuters reports.

The 240K bbl/day PSLA 10 CDU and the 50K bbl/daycoker were shut on Feb. 12 following a natural gas pipeline fire that reportedly idled most of the production units at the refinery.

Returning the refinery to production is expected to take at least a month from the date of the fire, according to the report.

Separately, Exxon shares sank to a 15-year low today, swept up in a broad selloff in equity and commodity markets.

The stock has been under pressure since Exxon disclosed disappointing Q4 results late last month, with prospects for a near-term recovery dimmed by the coronavirus as well as excess supplies of natural gas, chemicals and motor fuels.