Apple reopening more than half of China stores after coronavirus closures - Bloomberg

After an extended store closure, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is steadily reopening doors in China, Bloomberg reports.

Some 29 of 42 locations are opening back up after a closure significant enough that Apple said it would prevent hitting its current-quarter revenue target.

Most of the reopened locations are operating on shorter hours (some fewer than eight hours a day, vs. a normal 12). But websites for specific stores indicate a return to normal operating hours as soon as the end of the week.