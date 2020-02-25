Expedia slashes 3K jobs after 'disappointing' year

"Following our disappointing 2019 business performance... we recognize that we have been pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way," Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) wrote to staff in an internal email.

As a result, the travel group is laying off 12% of its workforce, or about 3,000 employees, in an effort to "streamline and focus" under chairman Barry Diller following the removal of its CEO and CFO late last year.

The cuts are not connected to the coronavirus outbreak, though Expedia said earlier it expects a $30M-$40M loss in the current quarter due to the disease.