Juul Labs (JUUL) plans to present to federal regulators a new version of its vaporizer designed to unlock only for users at least 21 years old, WSJ reports.

It's part of an application that the company must file to keep its products in the U.S. market as vape manufacturers face a May 12 deadline to submit their devices to the FDA for review.

Marlboro maker Altria (NYSE:MO), which owns a 35% stake in Juul, has been assisting Juul with the application.