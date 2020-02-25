OPEC+ hasn't 'run out of ideas' despite bear market

OPEC and its allied oil-producing nations are still working to rebalance global crude markets amid speculation of tensions in the alliance over whether to cut output further.

"We do communicate with each other and we did not run out of ideas," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the ICCUS conference.

Crude tumbled more than 5% at its session low on Monday, falling into bear market territory as the number of coronavirus cases surged outside of China.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGU, NRGD, AOIL, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO