Smallest GE workforce since WWII boom

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shed almost 78,000 employees in 2019, or more than a quarter of its workforce, as divestitures left the conglomerate with the same number of personnel as it had in 1951.

GE sold its oil and gas business to Baker Hughes in 2017 but kept a majority stake until last year, while its transportation business was merged with Wabtec in early 2019, transferring those workers.

"Our work is by no means finished, but we are on the right path," CEO Larry Culp wrote in his second annual letter to shareholders.