Deere partners with 'Uber of tractors' in Africa

Deere (NYSE:DE) is outfitting its tractors with startup Hello Tractor's technology, which allows farmers to hail the machines via an app, monitors the vehicles' movements and transmits usage information such as fuel levels.

The aim is to help the company boost sales of its tractors in Africa - the world's least mechanized agricultural sector.

Deere is currently testing the technology on around 400 tractors in Ghana and Kenya, and plans a broader rollout across the continent in the second half of this year.