Amazon Go Grocery opens in Seattle

Diving deeper into the U.S. grocery industry, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is opening its first full-size, cashierless store in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

The 10,400 sq. ft. location has been five years in the making, and will stock roughly 5,000 items, including fresh produce, meats, bakery treats and alcohol.

It incorporates the same technology found in the two dozen or so Amazon Go locations, and will source some items similar to Whole Foods, which it paid $13.7B for in 2017.

Watching the new development closely are Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST).