Futures attempt rebound, now point to losses

A relief rally was in the works overnight as investors retraced some of yesterday's historic losses, though markets are still trying to find their footing.

Up by as much as 1% earlier, U.S. stock index futures are now pointing to losses of 0.2% , ahead of today's earnings from Home Depot and Macy's.

A coronavirus-driven plunge on Monday saw the Dow record its third-worst drop ever by tumbling more than 1,000 points, the S&P 500 shed $920B in value in a session that wiped nearly all YTD gains, and bond yields hit fresh record lows as curve inversions deepened.