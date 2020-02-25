Global coronavirus updates

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has jumped to 53, most of them connected to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Moving east... Hong Kong extended school closures till mid-April, a cabin crew member of Korean Air tested positive for the coronavirus and the CDC raised the U.S. travel advisory alert for South Korea, where cases have rose to 893.

Japan's health minister also said it's too early to talk about canceling the 2020 Olympics, while China fully banned trade and consumption of illegal wildlife.