Coronavirus fears are putting IPOs on hold

The latest casualty from the coronavirus outbreak may be the IPO market.

Carlyle has delayed the initial public offering of its German specialty chemicals group Atotech (ATC), concerned that the virus would negatively impact the valuation, while Russia's largest petrochemical company Sibur told Barron's last week that it has ruled out taking the company public this year.

58 Home, the maid and home-maintenance service owned by China's Craigslist equivalent, has also reportedly delayed its planned U.S. initial public offering.

