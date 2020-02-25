A first hand account from Italy of the coronavirus lockdown

This personal account, just received, provides a picture of what's happening in northern Italy. It's from a woman who lives in Brescia, a city in Lombardy, at the foot of the Alps. Brescia has a population of 200,000, and is the second largest city in the region and the fourth largest in northwest Italy.

We've made minor edits for spelling and grammar, and have removed names to preserve anonymity. She writes:

"Brescia is not directly involved in the red zone. This means that while the university and schools are closed and all events are cancelled, we can move around and go to work. One of the red zones is around Lodi, very close to Milan. In those places, there are check points to prevent people entering and exiting. One of my sons is at home, as the university of Padova is closed as it is in Veneto, which is in the same situation as Lodi in Lombardia. My husband went to see a client last week before the last events. He was in the red zone before the first case. Today, his company wrote to him and the other two people with him, saying that they have to stay at home for 15 days, prudentially. So here we are. We are fine, no flu at the moment. But the media are talking about this 24 hours a day, so it's impossible to think about anything else. The only way to fight the virus is isolation, because if everybody hypothetically caught the infection, there would not be enough hospital beds and doctors, for example. It is really strange, seeing the supermarket shelves empty, and nobody around in the evenings. Everything is closed, even gyms and swimming pools. Simply everything. The less you move, the less you risk; this is the master rule. And wash your hands very frequently. Thank you for asking after me, I always think about you, and will certainly let you know how it goes from now on."

