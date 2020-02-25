Home Depot +3% after comparable sales beat

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable sales increased 5.2% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of 4.8%. Comparable sales were up 5.3% in the U.S. during the quarter.

Transactions fell 6.4% during the quarter, while average ticket was up 4.1%. Sales per retail square foot were up 2.8% to $425.70.

Gross margin fell 20 bps to 33.9% of sales vs. 33.8% consensus. Operating margin was 13.2% of sales vs. 13.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, Home Depot anticipates revenue growth of +3.5% to +4.0% in FY21 vs. +4.1% consensus and EPS of $10.45 vs. $10.51. consensus.

Shares of Home Depot are up 2.52% premarket to $245.75.

