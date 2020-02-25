AIG starts $500M accelerated share repurchase

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) enters an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank N.A. to repurchase $500M of AIG's common stock as part of AIG's existing $2B share repurchase authorization.

Under the ASR agreement, AIG will receive initial delivery of approximately 7.66M shares on Feb. 25, 2020, representing approximately 70% of the number of shares initially underlying the ASR agreement based on the closing price of AIG’s common stock of $45.70 on Feb. 24, 2020.

The total number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of AIG’s common stock during the term of the transaction, less a discount, and subject to potential adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ASR agreement.

The final settlement of the transaction under the ASR agreement is expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2020.