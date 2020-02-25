Macy's +6% after earnings topper

Macy's (NYSE:M) reports owned plus licensed comparable sales fell 0.5% in Q4 to land ahead of the consensus estimate for a drop of 2.3%.

"We were pleased with the significant trend improvement in the fourth quarter, including a meaningful sales uptick in the 10 shopping days before Christmas," notes Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette.

The company's gross margin rate fell 70 bps to 36.8% of sales during the quarter vs. 36.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, Macy's sees sales of $23.6B to $23.9B vs. $23.8B consensus and EPS of $2.20 to $2.40 vs. $2.46 consensus.

Shares of Macy's are up 5.84% premarket to $16.35.

Previously: Macy's EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)