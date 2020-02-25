Scotiabank Q1 fueled by Canada, wealth, global banking & markets units

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), also called Scotiabank, fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of C$1.83 beats the C$1.75 consensus and increased from C$1.75 in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 was C$4.39B, up from C$4.34B in Q4 2019 and C$4.27B in Q1 2019.

Q1 provision for credit losses of C$926M increased from C$753M in Q4 2019 and C$688M in Q1 2019.

Q1 Canadian Banking adjusted net income of C$908M rose 5% Y/Y on strong volume growth combined with a higher non-interest income.

Q1 International Banking adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of C$615 fell from C$743M in the year-ago quarter, reflecting operations it divested during the past year.

Q1 Global Wealth Management adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of C$318M vs. C$286M a year ago.

Q1 Global Banking and Markets adjusted net income of C$451M vs. C$335M a year earlier.

