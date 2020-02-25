Mallinckrodt +26% premarket on global opioid settlement

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is up 26% premarket after its subsidiaries Mallinckrodt LLC, SpecGx LLC and certain other affiliates (collectively, "Specialty Generics") reached an agreement in principle on the terms of a global settlement that would resolve all opioid-related claims against the Company, Specialty Generics, and other subsidiaries.

Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Plaintiffs would receive $1.6B in structured payments over eight years.

The Company expects that Specialty Generics will file voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in coming months.

Mallinckrodt plc and its Specialty Brands-related subsidiaries would not be part of the Chapter 11 filing.

Upon Specialty Generics' emergence from the Chapter 11 process, the trust would receive warrants, exercisable at $3.15 per share, to purchase ordinary shares that would represent approx. 19.99% of outstanding shares.

Mallinckrodt will retain ownership of the Specialty Generics business.

Also, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have entered into a support agreement relating to an amendment to the Company's existing credit agreement.

The amendment, if effected, would provide for a new $800M term loan with a four-year term.

The proceeds of the new term loan will be used to fund the redemption or repayment of all of the Company's outstanding debt.