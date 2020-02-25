Wolverine World Wide works coronavirus impact into guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) says it expects FY20 revenue of $2.29B to $2.34B vs. $2.37B consensus, including an estimated revenue impact from the coronavirus outbreak of ~$30M in H1. Constant currency growth of around 3.5% is anticipated.

The retailer guides for full-year EPS $2.25 to $2.40 vs. $2.50 consensus. The profit view includes a negative estimated impact of $0.10 related to foreign currency and $0.10 related to the coronavirus outbreak.

China is expected to represent less than 20% of WWW's global production, down from approximately 40% in FY18.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide are flat in premarket action.

