Boeing's first commercial order of 2020

ANA Holdings (OTCPK:ALNPF) is buying 15 more Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliners - worth $5B at list prices - as the planemaker wrestles with the grounding of the smaller 737 MAX.

However, the deal is also a blow to Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), which has supplied all of ANA's 787 engines so far.

Problems with the turbines (which required extra inspections) led the Japanese carrier to cancel hundreds of flights in 2018, so it's switching to ones supplied by General Electric (NYSE:GE) for the new order.