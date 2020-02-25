Mastercard prepares for changing of the guard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) President and CEO Ajay Banga will become executive chairman on Jan. 1, 2021 and current chief product officer, Michael Miebach, will become CEO and a member of the board on that same date.

Miebach will also become president of the company on March 1, 2020.

Mastercard’s current chairman, Richard Haythornthwaite, will retire from the board after more than a decade.

Board member Merit Janow, dean of the faculty of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, was elected to become lead independent director as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.