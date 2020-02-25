Alliance Data signs renewal pact with Caesars

Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) card services business will continue to provide co-brand card services for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) under a recently signed long-term agreement.

The renewal build upon last year's rebrand of Caesars Rewards Visa co-brand credit card to align with the Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

Alliance Data and Caesars will also continue to provide on-site and online solutions to enhance cardmember acquisition and engagement. Currently, select Caesars' properties offer instant card issuance capabilities — with plans to expand this capability across the Caesars' enterprise.