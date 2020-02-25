Dillard's tracks lower after earnings

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) reports comparable sales fell 3% during the holiday quarter.
Total merchandise sales were down 4% during the quarter.
Dillard's sales were strongest in ladies' apparel and cosmetics with weaker performances recorded in ladies' accessories, lingerie and home/furniture.
Gross margin was flat compared to a year ago. Operating expenses rose 70 bps to 27.3% of sales.
Dillard's ended the quarter with an inventory position down 4% from a year ago.
Shares of DDS are down 0.48% premarket to $57.50.
