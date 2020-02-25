U.S. Concrete details acquisition amid Q4 miss

Shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) are down 4% premarket after heavily missing Q4 estimates, in a set of results that also detailed a strategic acquisition.

The company said it bought Coram Materials for a purchase price of $142M, which significantly "expands" its East Coast aggregates portfolio.

"The acquisition should produce a margin profile in excess of the company's average within the first full year of ownership. Post synergies, which we expect to achieve within two years, the deal represents a multiple of approximately 7 times EBITDA," reads a press release.