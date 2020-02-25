Equinor drops drilling plans for Great Australian Bight

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is abandoning plans to drill for oil at the environmentally sensitive Great Australian Bight off the country's south coast, saying "the opportunity is not commercially competitive."

The decision is a win for environmentalists who said the project posed too big a risk to the vast marine ecosystem.

Industry estimates suggest the Bight could contain 1.9B boe, making it a hugely prospective resource, but Chevron and BP also have walked away from projects in the area in recent years.

Three other companies still have interests in Bight exploration permits: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) and Bight Petroleum Corp.

Equinor also holds an exploration permit offshore Western Australia and says it will continue with other ongoing activities in the country.