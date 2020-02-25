BMO Financial Q1 helped by capital markets, wealth, Canadian P&C

BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO) Q1 adjusted EPS of C$2.41 (US$1.81) beats the average analyst estimate of C$2.37 and up from C$2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

"All our businesses performed well, each delivering operating leverage over 2% with total bank operating leverage of 4.6% driving a 270 basis point improvement in efficiency," said CEO Darryl White.

"Overall portfolio credit quality remains stable, even as credit provisions this quarter were elevated, largely as a result of activity in two specific sectors," he said.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020, provision for credit losses was C$349M (US$263M) vs. C$137M a year earlier.

Q1 adjusted return on equity of 13.5% compares with 13.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Canadian P&C adjusted net income of C$700M rose 8% Y/Y.

Q1 U.S. P&C adjusted net income of C$361M fell from C$454M a year ago.

BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$300M rose 21% Y/Y.

BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$362M increased 38% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:15 AM ET.

Previously: Bank of Montreal EPS beats by C$0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)