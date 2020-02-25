Philips on track for carbon-neutral target

Philips (NYSE:PHG) has committed to becoming carbon neutral in its own operations and to sourcing all its electricity from 100% renewable sources by the end of 2020.

It's now a step closer to its goal, with the company's U.S. and Dutch facilities now 100%-powered by renewable electricity.

This action on CO2 emissions reduction contributed to a fall in Philips' operational carbon footprint of 10% compared to 2018, even as the company recorded 4.5% comparable sales growth (reduced use of airfreight was another contributing factor).