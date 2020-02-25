Thomson Reuters reports mixed Q4, names CEO

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) -2% reports a mixed Q4 that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. For FY20, TRI sees total revenue growth of 4.5-5.5%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.5-32%, and adjusted earnings growth of 17-19%.

Q4 cash flow from operations totaled $355M with FCF of $209M.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 44% Y/Y to $396M.

New CEO: Thomson Reuters appoints former Nielsen COO Steve Hasker as the new president and CEO, succeeding Jim Smith.

New CFO: Mike Eastwood, current SVP and head of corporate finance, will succeed Stephane Bello as CFO.

The new execs will start on March 15.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.