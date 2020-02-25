Lumber Liquidators +23% after earnings smasher

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) soars after reporting a Q4 profit ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

"Comparable store sales grew slightly in the quarter, and profitability improved significantly, in large part due to the tariff exclusions announced by the U.S. Trade Representative in November," notes Interim President Charles Tyson.

Comparable store sales increased 0.4% as sales growth in the vinyl plank category offset weakness in bamboo and laminate.

The company opened two new stores and closed two stores during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Lumber Liquidators expects full-year revenue growth at a low to mid single-digit rate vs. +3.3% consensus. A material impact from the coronavirus outbreak could be felt as early as Q2.

Shares of LL are up 23.09% in premarket trading to $10.50.

