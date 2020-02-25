RedHill Biopharma buys rights to Movantik from AstraZeneca

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) says it is acquiring the global rights to Movantik (naloxegol), a peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

RedHill will make a $52.5M upfront payment to AstraZeneca upon closing and a $15M non-contingent payment in 2021.

RedHill says the acquisition will be financed by a royalty-backed term loan from HealthCare Royalty Partners, as part of a $115M financing agreement by HCR to support the company's U.S. commercial operations.

Movantik generated $96M in net sales in the U.S. during 2019.