Starwood Property Trust Q4 results clouded by items

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) reports Q4 core EPS of 47 cents, which includes the gain on the sale of the company's Ireland portfolio of 20 cents and a loss resulting from the impairment of its interest in a regional mall portfolio of 24 cents.

Excluding those items, Q4 core EPS would be 51 cents, below the consensus estimate of 53 cents.

Q4 revenue of $286.4M misses the average analyst estimate of $305.2M and declined from $293.4M in the year-ago quarter.

"Our fourth-quarter results were highlighted by contributions throughout our multi-cylinder platform, which brought our investment portfolio to a record size of over $17B," said President Jeffrey DiModica.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

