Cracker Barrel on watch after strong profit guidance

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) trades slightly higher after guiding setting profit guidance ahead of expectations.

The restaurant operator sees FY20 EPS of $9.50 to $9.60 vs. $9.39 consensus.

Cracker Barrel's Q4 report was highlighted by a 4% gain in average check, which offset the 0.2% decline in traffic during the quarter. The 3.80% comp turned in for the quarter was ahead of the 2.2% consensus mark.

CBRL +0.58% premarket to $167.00.

