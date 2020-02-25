Principal Financial adopts new $900M stock buyback program

Principal Financial Group's (NASDAQ:PFG) board authorizes the company to buy back up to $900M of the company outstanding common stock.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, ~$168M remained under the company's previous authorization.

The repurchases will be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, from time to time and depending on market conditions.

“As previously announced, we expect to externally deploy $1.2B to $1.7B of capital in 2020,” said Chairman, President and CEO Dan Houston. “This action reflects our continued confidence in the underlying strength of our diversified business model.”