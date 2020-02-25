Needham cuts Apple estimates on virus impact

Needham cuts its Q2, Q3, and FY estimates for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) due to the coronavirus-related impact on the supply chain.

The Q2 and Q3 EPS estimates drop to $2.47 and $2.44, respectively, from $2.99 to $2.76.

The firm's FY revenue outlook falls from $282.92B to $268.76B.

Analyst Laura Martin cites the geographical spread of the virus, noting that the disruptions continuing past June 1 risks delaying the fall iPhone release.

Needham maintains a Buy rating and $350 price target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.