Denbury Resources rises after Q4 earnings beat

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +5.8% pre-market after Q4 earnings topped analyst estimates but revenues fell 8% to $310M.

Q4 production fell 4% Y/Y but rose 2% Q/Q to 57.5K boe/day; full-year production of 58.2K boe/day slipped 3.5% Y/Y but slightly above the midpoint of original guidance even with sale of the Citronelle field.

Denbury's Q4 average realized oil price, including derivative contracts, was $58.30/bbl, up 5% Y/Y but down 2% Q/Q.

The company says it achieved its highest free cash flow level since 2015, totaling $165M in 2019.

Denbury plans a 2020 base development capital budget of $175M-$185M, plus an additional $140M-$150M of capital related to Cedar Creek Anticline enhanced oil recovery development pending board approval, with a decision expected in Q2.

FY 2020 production is expected to average 53K-56K boe/day after adjusting for the pending Gulf Coast working interests sale.