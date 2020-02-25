Spirit Realty Capital guidance exceeds estimate

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) expects 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $3.14-$3.18, better than the $3.10 consensus.

Guidance assumes capital deployment of $700M-$900M, comprised of acquisitions, revenue-producing capex, and development deals.

Also assumes asset dispositions of $100M-$150M.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 76 cents vs. consensus of 70 cents and 84 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Invested $589.6M, including $574.8M for the acquisition of 139 properties, with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.55% and an economic yield of 8.18%.

Generated $23.8M in gross proceeds from the sale of 11 properties, seven of which were vacant.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

