Tupperware Brands -19% after earnings warning

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) falls sharply after warning of a shortfall with full-year 2019 earnings and delaying the full release of numbers to probe results in its Fuller Mexico business.

The company says the extension will also provide the company time to finalize its tax rate.

Interim CEO statement: "While challenges in Brazil, China, and the U.S. & Canada businesses persisted in the fourth quarter in line with our expectations, our preliminary results were further affected by financial reporting issues in Fuller Mexico. We are working rapidly to address these Fuller Mexico issues in order to finalize our 2019 results. We are also focused on facing the clear headwinds in our core markets and accelerating the pace at which we can achieve meaningful improvement in the business."

Full-year sales are expected to be in line with previously provided outlook ranges of down 12% to 14% as reported and down 8% to 10% in local currency, which implies revenue will land below the consensus mark. EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.70 vs. $2.79 consensus.

TUP -18.71% premarket to $4.65.

Source: Press Release