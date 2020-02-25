Spring Bank in clinical collaboration with Roche for SB 11285 in tumors

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) jumps 20% in premarket trading after announcing a clinical collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) to explore the the co-administration of SB 11285, Spring Bank’s IV-administered Stimulator of Interferon Gene, or STING, agonist with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

During Q4 2019, Spring Bank dosed the first patient in the monotherapy dose escalation component of the IV-administered SB 11285 Phase 1a trial.

This monotherapy dose escalation component will be followed by a combination dose escalation of IV SB 11285 with a checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab) and with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as an additional arm added to the combination dose escalation segment of the Phase 1a trial.

By the end of 2020, Spring Bank expects sufficient data from its Phase 1a/1b IV STING agonist program to enable advancement into a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Phase 1b of the trial will explore IV SB 11285 antitumor activity in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in selected tumor types. The trial is being conducted at multiple sites in the U.S.