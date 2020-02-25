Kratos targets cut after disappointing FY outlook

Canaccord Genuity (Buy) lowers its Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) target from $25 to $22, citing yesterday's earnings report and conservative FY20 forecast.

Analyst Ken Herbert says the outlook shows an expectation reset from management and implies flat FY20 EBITDA.

SunTrust (Hold) trims Kratos from $19 to $17, saying the guidance came well short of estimates.

Analyst Michael Ciarmoli says the miss shows that the tactical drone opportunities aren't materializing as quickly as expected.