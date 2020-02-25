Kratos targets cut after disappointing FY outlook

Canaccord Genuity (Buy) lowers its Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) target from $25 to $22, citing yesterday's earnings report and conservative FY20 forecast.
Analyst Ken Herbert says the outlook shows an expectation reset from management and implies flat FY20 EBITDA.
SunTrust (Hold) trims Kratos from $19 to $17, saying the guidance came well short of estimates.
Analyst Michael Ciarmoli says the miss shows that the tactical drone opportunities aren't materializing as quickly as expected.
Kratos shares are down 12.5% pre-market to $16.90. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.