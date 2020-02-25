Insmed down 13% premarket on Q4 results

Insmed (INSM) Q4 results:

Revenues: $45.7M (+366.3%).

Net loss: ($53M) (+42.1%); loss/share: ($0.59) (+50.4%); Quick Assets: $487.4M (-1.6%).

2020 Guidance: ARIKAYCE revenue: $180M - 220M vs. $225.79M S&P Capital IQ Consensus.

The Company plans to invest in the following key activities in 2020:

U.S. commercialization of ARIKAYCE and initiate confirmatory clinical study.

Development of a PRO for NTM lung disease as well as the initiation of a study to validate the PRO.

Advancement of INS1007 into a Phase 3 program in patients with bronchiectasis, INS1009 and other earlier-stage research pipeline.

Expansion in Europe and Japan to support pre-commercial activities for ARIKAYCE.

Shares are down 13% premarket.

