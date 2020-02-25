HP's report could drive better Xerox offer - Loop

Loop Capital upgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Hold to Buy, seeing signs in yesterday's earnings report that "suggest the stock continues to move higher from here through various means."

Analyst Ananda Baruah notes that HP says it will continue discussions with Xerox and thinks the company "wouldn’t continue to believe conversations are worth exploring if they didn’t see merit."

The analyst says HP's stronger-than-expected EPS and outlook could raise shareholders' asking price with a potential $28/share demand.

Baruah writes that HP could purchase Xerox for less than the $16B the company plans to return to shareholders.

Loop lifts its HP target from $19 to $28.