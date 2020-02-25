Analysts reset on Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) peels off 14.10% in premarket trading as analysts adjust their estimates and price targets on the restaurant stock after digesting the Q4 earnings report and guidance update.

Cowen clips it price target on Shake Shack (SHAK) to $69 from $70 after taking in the restaurant operator's comparable sales outlook.

"We view 2020 comp guidance for a low single digit decline as appropriate as Shake Shack progresses through the transition to Grubhub, with management qualitatively acknowledging continued volatility in 1Q QTD. Based on roughly 1.5% of price that is likely to run throughout 2020, this suggests to us traffic is likely to decline 3%-5%, which management expects to improve as the year progresses from easier compares, menu innovation (hot chick'n and plant-based burgers are in the pipeline), and potential for a more surgical approach to pricing," notes analyst Andrew Charles.

Also on Wall Street, Piper Sandler lowers its price target on SHAK to $89 from $97, while Wedbush Securities kept a price target of $75 in place. Both PTs are well above the current trading level of $63.15.

Shake Shack has traded in a range of $49.28 to $105.84 over the last 52 weeks.

