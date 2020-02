NIO, FCEL among premarket gainers

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) +57% on 1H results.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) +54% .

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +38% on Q4 results and global opioid settlement.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +34% after inking deal in Eastern China.

Jumei International Holding (NYSE:JMEI) +25% on going-private transaction.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) +22% on Q4 results.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) +18% on clinical collaboration with Roche for SB 11285 in tumors.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) +16% .

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +16% on shipping first batch of coronavirus vaccine for human trials.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) +15% on Q4 results.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) +14% on Q4 results.

ADDvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) +12% .

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) +12% on Q4 results.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) +12% on Q4 results.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) +10% on Q1 results.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +9% .

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +9% as Cisco Meraki launches Phunware location based services in Meraki marketplace.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +8% .

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) +8% .

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) +8% after FDA win.