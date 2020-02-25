Cocrystal Pharma licenses with K-State University for coronavirus compounds

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) +63.1% pre-market after nearly tripling yesterday following news it entered into a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to further develop proprietary antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus.

Under the deal terms, Cocrystal has been granted an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain antiviral compounds for humans covered by KSURF's patents.

Cocrystal says it will pursue research and development of theses antiviral compounds, including pre-clinical and clinical development, and the license will significantly advance its antiviral programs by providing potent compounds for further development.