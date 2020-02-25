Roku +3% as Needham cites benefit from virus

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 3% premarket after Needham says it may be one of the stocks that could benefit from the sweeping effects of COVID-19.

If the coronavirus were to spread through the U.S. in a "more meaningful" way, and "more folks in the U.S. decide to avoid going out to dinner or the theatre or concerts," that would boost hours viewed and available ad units above projections, analyst Laura Martin writes.

And that suggests Roku as a defensive investment.

She has a Buy rating and $200 price target, implying 71% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.