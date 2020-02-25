Easterly Government Q4 cash NOI rises 25% Y/Y
Feb. 25, 2020 9:45 AM ET
- Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Q4 FFO per share of 30 cents slips from 29 cents a year ago.
- Adjusted FFO per share of 31 cents increased from 29 cents a year earlier.
- Consensus estimate is 30 cents.
- Q4 total revenue of $60.8M, exceeding $58.2M consensus, rose from $48.2M a year ago.
- DEA slips 0.3% in early trading.
- Q4 cash net operating income of $37.5M increased 25% from $30.0M a year earlier.
- Q4 cash available for distribution increased 30% to $22.4M from $17.2M a year earlier.
- Repeats 2020 FFO per share guidance of $1.22-$1.24; consensus is $1.23.
- Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.
