Easterly Government Q4 cash NOI rises 25% Y/Y

  • Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Q4 FFO per share of 30 cents slips from 29 cents a year ago.
  • Adjusted FFO per share of 31 cents increased from 29 cents a year earlier.
  • Consensus estimate is 30 cents.
  • Q4 total revenue of $60.8M, exceeding $58.2M consensus, rose from $48.2M a year ago.
  • DEA slips 0.3% in early trading.
  • Q4 cash net operating income of $37.5M increased 25% from $30.0M a year earlier.
  • Q4 cash available for distribution increased 30% to $22.4M from $17.2M a year earlier.
  • Repeats 2020 FFO per share guidance of $1.22-$1.24; consensus is $1.23.
  • Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.
  • Previously: Easterly Government FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)
